Michael Cheika fumes at Owen Farrell tackle in Australia defeat to England

1:15 Australia coach Michael Cheika was fuming at the refereeing after his side's defeat to England at Twickenham Australia coach Michael Cheika was fuming at the refereeing after his side's defeat to England at Twickenham

Australia coach Michael Cheika was left fuming after another controversial Owen Farrell tackle went unpunished as the Wallabies lost to England at Twickenham on Saturday.

England's forwards produced a dominant display to set up a 37-18 win - England's sixth consecutive victory over the Wallabies.

Australia should have gone into the break ahead after lock Izack Rodda looked like he would go on to score but for a 'no-arms' block by Farrell which prevented a likely try.

Referee Jaco Peyper awarded a penalty in front of the posts, rather than a penalty try, and while Cheika admitted his side needed to be better, he fumed at the decision.

1:20 Australia players were left dismayed after Owen Farrell avoided giving away a penalty try for a no-arms tackle on Wallabies lock Izack Rodda Australia players were left dismayed after Owen Farrell avoided giving away a penalty try for a no-arms tackle on Wallabies lock Izack Rodda

It was the second time this month Farrell had made a controversial tackle after a similar attempt in the dying seconds of England's 12-11 win over South Africa at Twickenham - a challenge that went unpunished.

"We had three disallowed tries and not one referral," Cheika said after the game.

4:12 Highlights from England's win over Australia at Twickenham Stadium Highlights from England's win over Australia at Twickenham Stadium

"We went to the referee meeting after the South Africa game and they told us that Farrell's tackle then should have categorically been a penalty.

"So if that's a penalty, this one today was three penalties. The idea that the referee said that our player (Rodda) ran in and shoulder charged him (Farrell) is ridiculous."

Cheika conceded that his side did not play enough attacking rugby and was disappointed that they chose to kick rather than play with ball in hand.

"We needed to be better and we needed to attack more - we kicked too much ball away," added Cheika.

"When we attacked and showed some creativity we looked really good, but I think we kicked too much - I understand we may have been looking for field territory, but I don't mind playing from deep - let's just go and play some more footy."