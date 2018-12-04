Rugby clubs to hold talks over expanding Gallagher Premiership

Bath and Northampton Saints are both at risk of relegation from the Gallagher Premiership this season

Gallagher Premiership clubs are to restart discussions about increasing the number of teams in the league to 13 - and to scrap relegation.

The Premiership currently has 12 teams - expanding the league to 13 would potentially enable London Irish, who currently lead the Green King IPA Championship - to rejoin English rugby's elite clubs on a permanent basis.

Any change would need the backing of the RFU meaning any restructure would be unlikely to happen this season.

The talks have been put back on the agenda amid fears of rugby's top flight losing another big name with both Bath and Northampton currently in the bottom seven.