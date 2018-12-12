Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast: Champions Cup, Beauden Barrett, Michael Cheika and more

This week, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss the latest round of Champions Cup action, news surrounding Beauden Barrett, Michael Cheika's situation in Australia and Premiership Rugby's potential big-money deal...

The third round of the 2018/19 Heineken Champions Cup produced yet more stunning games, noteworthy moments and talking points. Rupert and Will wrap up the standout results and pools ahead of Round 4 this weekend.

Next on the podcast, the boys turn their attentions to All Black fly-half Beauden Barrett.

It has been reported this week that the 27-year-old is likely to sign a new deal with New Zealand Rugby post the 2019 Rugby World Cup - but that such a deal will include a sabbatical clause to enable him to play a season abroad.

Where could the two-time World Player of the Year end up? Japan? Somewhere in Europe? The lads ponder what may be...

Also this week, it's been revealed a decision on the future of Wallabies coach Cheika should be "wrapped up" by Christmas after he presented his end-of-year review at a Rugby Australia (RA) board meeting on Monday, according to chairman Cameron Clyne.

What is likely to lie ahead for the former Leinster, Stade Francais and Waratahs coach? Will he survive until the World Cup?

And finally on this week's episode, the lads chat Premiership Rugby after PRL chairman Ian Ritchie said this week a prospective nine-figure deal with a private equity firm - widely reported as CVC Capital Partners - "remains on track".

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and to subscribe!