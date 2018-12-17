Team of the Week: Leinster and Toulouse dominate

Huget runs to score an early try against Wasps

Leinster and Toulouse dominate our team of the week after round four of the Champions Cup.

15. Francois Steyn (Montpellier)

Plenty of competition from Thomas Ramos, Willie Le Roux and Jordan Lamour but Steyn was excellent for

Montpellier against Toulon. His kicking game was spot on in poor conditions and he was not afraid to run the ball either and his eye for the gap set up Ruan Pienaar for a try.

14. Yohan Huget (Toulouse)

Gave Toulouse the perfect start against Wasps with a try in the second minute and then sent Dupont over at the start of the second half after running a lovely line. Was full of running at every opportunity and played a huge part in a entertaining game.

13. Sofiane Guitoune (Toulouse)

Another Toulouse player who was full of running and looked dangerous every time he got the ball. Created havoc with his quick feet and smart running lines - the likes of Romain Ntamack and Thomas Ramos had a field day running off him.

12. Rory O'Loughlin (Leinster)

Rory O'Loughlin was impressive for Leinster

He had big shoes to fill with Henshaw out but did very well in his first European start in two years. Carried hard and finished off a superb team try.

11. Nikola Matawalu (Glasgow)

Niko Matawalu of Glasgow Warriors scores his side's second try

A nod to Jacob Stockdale and Juan Imhoff but Matawalu was excellent for Glasgow as he scored twice to help keep the Warriors' quarter-final hopes alive.

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)

Finn Russell probes the Leicester defence

Adam Hastings was excellent for Glasgow and Jonny Sexton pulled all the strings for Leinster against Bath, but boy was Russell good against Leicester! His ability to play so flat caused the Tigers all sorts of problems and his decision making was outstanding too. A very polished and confident display from Russell.

9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Antoine Dupont is tackled by Ben Harris

Keep it tight in wet and windy conditions they say - no chance! Dupont looked to run at every opportunity and get his line moving with a classy and quality performance. His passing was slick and right on the mark as was his running lines and darts around the fringes.

1. Alec Hepburn ( Exeter)

A big shift from Hepburn who helped the Exeter pack boss things against Gloucester. After last week's loss, the Chiefs pack were back to their best and had their scrum and maul firing again - Hepburn was at the centre of that - he was their go to man for carries and put in 10 tackles as well.

2. Jamie George (Saracens)

Jamie George celebrates scoring his try

George just edges out Exeter's Jack Yeandle this week after his work for Sarries against Cardiff Blues. Made some crucial turnovers when the Blues were looking dangerous and put in his fair share of tackles as well. Scored a try to seal the deal for Sarries as well.

3. Ben Tameifuna (Racing 92)

The 21 stone heavyweight showed he was more than just a scrummager with some strong carries and some great tackles too - but it was his scrummaging work that really caught the eye.

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster)

How good was @HendersonIain last night!



Two tries and loads of grunt 💪 pic.twitter.com/wU9Pg3Q72F — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 15, 2018

Henderson backed up last week's performance with another eye-catching display against Scarlets. He showed all his skills, carried well, tackled everything, bossed the lineouts and also brought some leadership to the side, plus he scored a brace of tries! Keeps out Devin Toner who was a defensive beast for Leinster.

5. Franco Mostert (Gloucester)

It was the Springbok locks debut for Gloucester and what a debut it was. He may have been on the losing side but it was some defensive display from Mostert who made an incredible 27 tackles!

6. Dan Leavy (Leinster)

Another highly contested jersey with Francois Cros and Fulgence Ouedraogo sticking their hands up but Leavy is the man to get the nod this week. Had a tough day at the office against the likes of Sam Underhill and Francois Louw but really bossed the breakdown and went over for a try as well.

7. Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92)

Bernard Le Roux makes a break to set up the third Racing try

A big abrasive display from Le Roux who carried strongly against Leicester and caused the Tigers plenty of problems at the breakdown and on defence too.

8. Marcell Coetzee (Ulster)

Topped the table for carries for Ulster with 15 - and was subbed with 10 minutes to go. Tackled hard as well and was strong at the breakdown too.