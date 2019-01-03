Murray McCallum signs two-year contract extension with Edinburgh

Scotland prop Murray McCallum has signed an extension with Edinburgh

Scotland prop Murray McCallum has signed a two-year contract extension with Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old will now be playing his rugby at Murrayfield until at least 2021.

McCallum made his Edinburgh debut as a replacement in the 45-10 victory over Benetton in October 2016, and has so far made 46 appearances for the club.

In his time with Edinburgh, McCallum has scored four tries.

"I'm delighted to be able to extend my stay in Edinburgh. We have a great group of boys here and there's a brilliant buzz around the club at the moment," said McCallum upon extending his stay.

"We're going in a really positive direction, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really pleased to be a part of that for another two years."