Ospreys forward Adam Beard gets all clear after neck scans

Adam Beard avoided serious injury against the Blues

The Ospreys have confirmed Wales lock Adam Beard's scans were clear after he suffered a neck injury on Saturday.

Beard was hurt in the first minute of his side's Guinness PRO14 clash against Cardiff Blues at the Liberty Stadium.

In a statement, the Ospreys said: "Adam sustained a neck injury in the first minute and was immobilised and transferred to Morriston Hospital for further assessment as a precaution.

"X-rays and scans were clear, and happily he was discharged later the same evening.

"Adam's recovery is going well, and he will continue to be monitored in the coming days, with confirmation of his potential availability to be confirmed later in the week."

Beard has won eight caps and was one of Wales' success stories during this season's autumn Tests.

Wales won all four of their November games for the first time, and 23-year-old Beard started in victories over Australia, Tonga and South Africa.

Wales kick off their Guinness Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on February 1.