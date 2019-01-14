Ceri Jones to remain Dragons head coach until end of season

Ceri Jones was named interim head coach of the Dragons last month

Former Wales prop Ceri Jones will remain Dragons coach for the rest of the season.

The Welsh region named Jones as interim boss when former Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman left in December.

"Ceri Jones has done a great job leading the team with the support of our coaching group since he stepped up to the role," chairman David Buttress told the official Dragons website.

"Ceri has the full support of everyone at the region and it's clear the players are reacting positively to his leadership with performances full of heart, character and determination.

"We said before Christmas that we want to make a permanent appointment as soon as possible, but also that it has to be the right person for the region.

"Whilst the search for the permanent head coach is underway, our upturn in performances since Ceri took over has given us the opportunity to take our time."

Jones masterminded the Newport-based Dragons' first Welsh derby win in four seasons against Ospreys over the festive period.

Jackman's 18-month reign at Rodney Parade came to an end last month with the Dragons having won only three of their 10 Guinness Pro14 games.