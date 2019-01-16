Ian Keatley to leave Munster to join Benetton Rugby

Ian Keatley will leave Munster after eight seasons

Fly-half Ian Keatley will leave Munster at the end of the season to join Italian side Benetton Rugby.

Keatley, who turns 32 in April, has made 180 appearances and scored 1,247 points for Munster since joining the province from Connacht in 2011.

However, Keatley has made just four substitute appearances for Munster this season, following the arrival of Ireland international Joey Carberry from Leinster last summer.

Munster also have Tyler Bleyendaal, JJ Hanrahan and Bill Johnston as options at fly-half.

Capped seven times by Ireland, Keatley is third on the list of all-time top points scorers in the PRO14 (1,428 points) and fifth on the list of most games played (196 matches).