Warren Gatland admits 'informal conversations' over coaching British and Irish Lions again in 2021

Warren Gatland says he has held "informal conversations" over coaching the British and Irish Lions again in 2021.

The New Zealander has led the Lions on their last two tours, a 2-1 series win over Australia in 2013 and a 1-1 draw in New Zealand in 2017.

Gatland will leave his role as Wales head coach after nearly 12 years in charge following this year's World Cup in Japan and could be in place when the Lions tour South Africa in two years' time.

What could work out brilliantly is to finish with Wales after the World Cup, have a little break and then potentially do the Lions for 12 months heading into 2021. Warren Gatland

"Maybe. I've had a couple of informal conversations and that's all it's been at the moment," he said, at a Welsh Rugby Union event at St David's Hall in Cardiff, when asked about the possibility of leading the Lions again.

"What could work out brilliantly is to finish with Wales after the World Cup, have a little break and then potentially do the Lions for 12 months heading into 2021.

"Ireland are going to have a new coach, Wales are going to have a new coach, England will have a new coach, you've got Gregor Townsend in Scotland.

"It means that one of those countries could lose their coach for 12 months.

"So it (Gatland leading the Lions) may appeal to the four home nations, but there's a lot of things that have to happen before then. There's potential there."

Gatland appeared to rule himself out of a third stint in charge of the Lions in October 2017 following the drawn series against New Zealand, which saw him depicted as a clown in a New Zealand Herald newspaper cartoon.

The front page of the New Zealand Herald which depicted Gatland as a clown

"I wouldn't subject myself to that," he added.

"What I've learned from my Lions' experiences is how difficult it is to put some continuity together in terms of people and staff, and the lack of preparation time.

"Let someone else do it. Let someone else reinvent the wheel."

But following his return from the 10-match tour of New Zealand, Gatland hinted at a change in his stance during an interview on Sky Sports News.

Gatland worked as forwards coach in Sir Ian McGeechan's coaching staff when the Lions last toured South Africa in 2009 as they ultimately suffered a 2-1 series loss against the Springboks.

The 55-year-old would follow the former Scotland coach and captain as the only other person to lead the Lions on three successive tours, should he return to the role.