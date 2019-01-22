Ulster ban supporter for alleged Simon Zebo abuse

Simon Zebo moved to Racing 92 from Munster last year

Ulster have banned a supporter for life following a "robust investigation" into allegations of abuse directed at Racing 92 wing Simon Zebo.

The incident is alleged to have happened during the European Champions Cup fixture between Ulster and Racing on January 12 at Ravenhill Stadium.

Ulster, who say they have apologised to Zebo and Racing, released a statement saying: "We would like to thank the many supporters who provided information to assist our investigation.

"We are all very proud of our reputation as an inclusive club and the unacceptable behaviour of this one individual is not reflective of our supporters, or the values of our club."

Zebo took to Twitter following the fixture, which Ulster won 26-22, to write: "I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd #noton."

Racing won their pool to qualify for the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup, with Ulster finishing as runners-up, and will play Toulouse in March.