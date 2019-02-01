London Irish sign Wallabies Nick Phipps and Curtis Rona

Nick Phipps is joining London Irish

London Irish have signed Australia internationals Nick Phipps and Curtis Rona from the Waratahs for next season.

Scrum-half Phipps has won 71 caps for the Wallabies and played in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, while Rona was a prolific tryscorer in rugby league before switching codes in 2016.

Phipps is in contention for this year's World Cup in Japan and if selected he will link up with the Exiles after the tournament.

"It's an exciting time for me to be joining London Irish," said the 30-year-old, who won a Super Rugby title with the Waratahs in 2014.

"They have a rich tradition, there is a vision with clear goals and a new stadium coming.

"Hopefully with my experiences from playing for Australia and in Super Rugby I can bring something to the club, contributing both on and off the field in an unbelievable city."

Rona, 26, won the last of his three Wallabies caps in 2017. The centre switched to rugby union in 2016 after stints in the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury Bulldogs, joining the Western Force before moving to the Waratahs last year.

"Playing in England will be a challenge but I know that everything is in place for London Irish to succeed - great coaches and players, world-class training facilities, and a strong desire to win," said Rona.

"The support is legendary and the London move makes it the right time to join the club."

Irish are on course for an immediate return to the Premiership. They sit top of the Championship, nine points clear of second-place Ealing Trailfinders.

"Our focus is on winning the Championship and we're not taking anything for granted, but we also have to plan our recruitment and are delighted that Nick wants to join us," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"He has plenty of experience, both in terms of playing as well as leadership, and both of these will be important as we build for the future.

"Curtis has not been playing rugby union for a long time but has already shown that he has the talent to be a very good player.

"He has power, pace and plenty of ability with ball in hand, and will complement the other players we have in the squad here at London Irish."