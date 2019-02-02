WATCH: Fiji's Alasio Naduva scores sensational Sydney Sevens try from kick-off

1:21 Alasio Naduva scored a magnificent try in very strange circumstances at the Sydney Sevens! Alasio Naduva scored a magnificent try in very strange circumstances at the Sydney Sevens!

The Sevens circuit was back underway in Sydney on Saturday, and we were treated to a quite sensational try live on our Sky Sports screens!

With Fiji taking on Japan first up, and ultimately beating them 34-5, Alasio Naduva notched a breathtaking effort straight from the kick off!

Keep an eye out for the pace he shows - like that of an Olympic sprinter! - to outstrip the entire Japan team en route to an acrobatic finish just ahead of the dead-ball line!

'Mr. Nitro' indeed! Full marks for some fabulous commentary too.

Elsewhere in Pool A on Saturday, England beat Samoa 24-12. Fiji next take on England at 6.02pm, live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event, before playing Samoa in their final pool match at 10.07pm.