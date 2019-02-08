Leicester Tigers announce Jordan Taufua signing for next season

Jordan Taufua will join up with Leicester Tigers next season

Leicester Tigers have announced the signing of New Zealand international Jordan Taufua, who will join the club next season.

The back-rower earned his first cap for the All Blacks in 2018, while he also played against the British and Irish Lions with the Crusaders in 2017.

Taufua, 27, has more than 80 appearances in Super Rugby since 2013 as well as playing club rugby with Tasman, Canterbury and Counties Manukau.

"I am very excited to be joining the Leicester Tigers after the Rugby World Cup this year," said Taufua upon confirmation of the deal.

"I have taken time to learn about the history of the club and it will be an honour to be a part of such a storied rugby programme.

"I see a lot of similarities between the Tigers and the Crusaders, and I am fully bought-in to the vision that Geordan Murphy and his staff have for the team.

"I am looking forward to playing in front of the club's amazing fans at Welford Road later this year."