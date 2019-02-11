England playing better than ever under Eddie Jones, says Ben Youngs

Ben Youngs started England's victories against Ireland and France this month

Ben Youngs believes England's wins over Ireland and France at the beginning of this year's Six Nations is the best they have played under head coach Eddie Jones.

England scored 10 tries in their opening two matches of the tournament, as they stunned reigning champions Ireland in Dublin before thrashing France at Twickenham.

Youngs agreed England go into the game away to Wales on 23 February in their best form since Jones took charge in 2015, saying: "From what I remember since I've been involved with Eddie, yes.

Eddie Jones has won 30 of his 37 Tests as England head coach

"It's probably not higher intensity, just more consistent with it. Maybe that's maturity, personnel - I'm not sure.

"It's certainly great fun out there. You can probably see it - from one to 23, guys are thriving and loving being part of the team.

"If you're 30-8 up against France at half-time you are doing something right. There weren't many mistakes."

The only other unbeaten team in the Six Nations is Wales - with the Grand Slam on the line in Cardiff next weekend.

Warren Gatland's Wales have won a record-equalling 11 Tests in a row

Youngs is relishing the prospect, saying: "Wales have had a good run. We are going to embrace and enjoy the big two-week build-up.

"This is what the championship is about - it always comes down to certain games. France was a championship decider, the same in a fortnight's time.

"We will take every game as it comes but certainly, this one is hugely exciting."