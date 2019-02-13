Maro Itoje and Dylan Hartley to join up with England squad for training camp

Maro Itoje injured his knee in the opening Six Nations match against Ireland

Maro Itoje and Dylan Hartley will join up with England's 25-man squad for a three-day Six Nations training camp this week.

The training camp for the crucial clash with Wales in Cardiff on February 23 will allow both players to continue their rehabilitation from their knee problems.

Itoje and co-captain Hartley both missed the convincing 44-8 win against France at Twickenham.

England head coach Eddie Jones suggested after Sunday's victory that Itoje could recover in time for a place on the bench for the showdown in Cardiff.

Dylan Hartley looks unlikely to play in this year's Six Nations as he recovers from a knee injury

However, Hartley will miss the match in Cardiff and it looks unlikely he will play in the Championship.

Joe Cokanasiga and Dan Robson are still on the comeback trail from significant knee and ankle injuries respectively, so have been released to their clubs for game time instead of being included in the training squad.

1:00 England's World Cup winner Will Greenwood tells us what England can expect when they play Wales in the Six Nations England's World Cup winner Will Greenwood tells us what England can expect when they play Wales in the Six Nations

Ben Te'o is present as he continues his challenge for Manu Tuilagi's inside centre spot, but Mike Brown's international prospects are looking bleak with no place in the squad of 25.

Jones has opted against calling up Alec Hepburn as loosehead prop cover for Mako Vunipola, who has been ruled out for 10 weeks by an ankle injury.

Joe Cokanasiga missed England's opening win over Ireland with a knee injury

It leaves Ben Moon and Ellis Genge to compete for the number one jersey against Wales.

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).