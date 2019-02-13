Super Rugby, Greene King IPA Championship and Top 14 all live on Sky Sports this weekend

The Chiefs will host the first match of the new Super Rugby season

Super Rugby returns on Friday and we'll have seven matches live on Sky Sports alongside Greene King IPA Championship and TOP 14 action.

It may be a fallow week in the Six Nations Championship but there's no shortage of rugby here on Sky Sports.

For all Super Rugby fans the waiting is finally over with the Chiefs and Highlanders having the honour of kick-starting a brand new season.

In the Greene King IPA Championship, Hartpury College RFC and Richmond will lock horns at Gillman's Ground while over the channel the Stade Marcel-Michelin and Paris La Défense Arena will play host to two Top 14 matches.

Chiefs v Highlanders - Super Rugby - (Friday, 6.30am on Sky Sports Action)

Four players will be making their Chiefs debuts including fly-half Orbyn Leger and All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo. They will be flanked by the wise heads of Brodie Retallick and Stephen Donald. The latter is named on the bench and made his Super Rugby debut back in 2005.

The Highlanders head coach Aaron Mauger has his co-captains poised to lead their charge with Ben Smith at full-back and Luke Whitelock named at No 8 and strength on their bench includes Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell and Aaron Smith.

Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels - Super Rugby - (Friday, 8.40am on Sky Sports Action)

Christian Lealiifano will lead a Brumbies side that can boast 11 players with international experience in their starting XV.

After spending the Super Rugby off-season with Ulster, Henry Speight starts on the right wing with Toni Pulu on the left.

Meanwhile, the Rebels will be looking at the effectiveness of Will Genia and Quade Cooper together in their half-backs.

New Rebels Isi Naisarani and Robbie Abel will be facing their old side however lock Adam Coleman is not able to start due to injury. Reece Hodge's ankle is still causing him issues too.

Hartpury College RFC v Richmond - Championship - (Friday, 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action)

Hosts Hartpury will know the magnitude of this game on Friday evening as they are entertaining their nearest rivals in the competition Richmond.

The home side are at the foot of the Championship table, five-points below Richmond, and will be keen the recent wealth of new faces continue to gel quickly.

The Crusaders celebrate after winning the most-recent Super Rugby Final

Blues v Crusaders - Super Rugby - (Saturday, 6.30am on Sky Sports Action)

Defending champions the Crusaders have won their last eight games on the bounce against the Blues and came through their final pre-season fixture against the Highlanders unscathed.

Protocols mean some of their largest All Black names including Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock will not be around until week five but they have talent in their ranks anyway.

The Blues finished last term on a winning note and keep an eye out for Ma'a Nonu over the course of the season. After returning from a stint at RC Toulon, he has got his sights on Rugby World Cup 2019.

Waratahs v Hurricanes - Super Rugby - (Saturday, 8.40am on Sky Sports Action)

This match is on course to be a sell-out at Brookvale Oval and the Waratahs are looking to stick with their trend of winning their last two home games against New Zealand opposition.

The visitors will enter this season-opener without the services of Beauden Barrett, who is on his honeymoon, and that opens the door for Fletcher Smith or Jackson Garden-Bachop.

Michael Leitch always looks to lead by example for the Super Rugby side

Sunwolves v Sharks - Super Rugby - (Saturday, 10.50am on Sky Sports Action)

With the eyes of the rugby world on Japan this year, the Sunwolves will want to try and make a stand.

Jamie Joseph is stepping aside to focus on Japan's preparations for Rugby World Cup 2019 so his assistant Tony Brown will lead the Sunwolves in 2019 looking for those early positive results.

In order to make a stand the Tokyo-based team must turn around a record of just six wins from their previous 46 Super Rugby matches.

The Sharks only won once on the road last season but that match did see them score 63 points against the Auckland Blues, so when they get it right they are dangerous.

ASM Clermont Avergne v Bordeaux-Begles - Top 14 - (Saturday, 1.40pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Fans of French rugby will be looking for something to brighten their mood and Les Jaunards and Bordeaux-Begles are the first sides to try and do that.

The home team are just two points behind league leaders Toulouse and have won ten of their 15 matches to date. The fortress that is the Stade Marcel-Michelin remains a tough place to visit and this weekend visitors will know that.

Bulls v Stormers - Super Rugby - (Saturday, 3.10pm on Sky Sports Action and Main Event)

The Bulls head into the new season with a new coach as Pote Human replaced John Mitchell after the latter joined England as their defence coach.

They have added considerable experience to their squad with hooker Schalk Brits and No 8 Duane Vermeulen. Also, keep an eye on Dylan Sage's move over from the sevens circuit too.

Schalk Brits is back in the game!

During the Stormers' 2018 season they did not manage a single away victory despite having what looked on paper as squad brimming with quality.

That has put pressure on coach Robbie Fleck but he has been retained for a fourth season and he has drafted in a number of players from the U21 set-up for this new term.

Gonzalo Quesada is the new man at the helm for Los Jaguares

Los Jaguares v Lions - Super Rugby - (Saturday, 9.35pm on Sky Sports Action)

It is also all change at the Jaguares, who impressed in finishing second in the South African Conference last season after winning all four of their matches in Australia and New Zealand, as well as strong home form.

They have a new coach in Gonzalo Quesada and a new captain in centre Jernimo de la Fuente, as well as 10 additions to their squad.

Whilst the Lions have to shake off memories of another Super Rugby final loss and patch up their pack after losing Jaco Kriel, lock Franco Mostert, and props Ruan Dreyer and Jacques van Rooyen to the Premiership.

Racing 92 v Toulouse - Top 14 - (Sunday, 3.45pm on Sky Sports Action)

League leaders Toulouse will try and make the result from our other Top 14 game irrelevant with their 16th win of the season.

These two sides will be meeting again at the Paris La Défense Arena at end of March for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final... recent bragging rights are always a bonus when it comes to matches that like one.