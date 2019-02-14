RFU launches rugby in the comunity campaign

1:33 England Rugby have launched ‘We Play Rugby’, a new campaign to promote all formats of rugby played across the country. England Rugby have launched ‘We Play Rugby’, a new campaign to promote all formats of rugby played across the country.

England Rugby has unveiled a new marketing campaign to increase participation across all formats of the game.

Closely linked to 'The Game of Our Lives' campaign, 'We Play Rugby' has been developed for all who are involved within the community game, as well as those wanting to try rugby for the first time.

The campaign's focus is the grassroots and community game and includes men's 15-a-side rugby, women's rugby, youth to adult transition, and alternative formats of the game, including O2 Touch and XRugby7s.

Rugby union's a game for everyone: big lads, small girls - thinkers, sprinters - veterans, youngsters - it's a family sport, a social game - click here to to get involved!