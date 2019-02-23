Jacques Brunel hails Romain Ntamack following France win over Scotland

Romain Ntamack was central to France's victory in Paris

France head coach Jacques Brunel was full of praise for out-half Romain Ntamack after the 27-10 victory over Scotland.

Ntamack usually plays at centre, but the Toulouse teenager put on the most impressive display of his career at fly-half as he inspired France to victory over Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The 19-year-old son of former France international Emile Ntamack delighted the packed Stade de France with clever chips as he showed the vision to lead the team after his inclusion at fly-half had raised a few eyebrows.

"It was a very satisfying performance," Brunel said of Ntamack, who had only started three club games at fly-half this season.

"It was not easy because Scotland made it complicated with a tough defence but he was helped by the work of our forwards."

Ntamack replaced Camille Lopez at 10 for the clash

Brunel omitted Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez after both criticised the team's management following their humbling 44-8 defeat in England.

Ntamack played alongside scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, his 22-year-old Toulouse team mate, and the pair produced a promising performance in the absence of the more experienced Parra and Lopez.

Ntamack was the more impressive, making 21 tackles and missing only one in a solid defensive display to compliment his attacking flair and scored France's first try after a brilliant move started by 23-year-old fullback Thomas Ramos.

He then chipped a magical kick to set up Gael Fickou for another try, only for it to be disallowed for an earlier knock on.

"I knew he and the youngsters were up to the task," said Brunel. "Romain was good at playmaking."