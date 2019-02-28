Super Rugby, Las Vegas Sevens and Top 14 live on Sky Sports

Quade Cooper celebrates victory on his return to Super Rugby

There's an action-packed few days of live rugby on the way on Sky Sports so we've select out a few individuals to watch from Super Rugby, Las Vegas Sevens and Top 14.

Over the course of the coming days we've got something for everyone! You won't want to miss a moment so allow us to mark your cards with a few players to keep an eye on...

Madison Hughes - USA Sevens

The USA go into their home tournament in Las Vegas as the defending champions

This weekend is the tenth time that Las Vegas has hosted the USA Sevens and it's the fifth stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2019.

This term it's all about qualification for the Olympics in 2020 - the top four teams at the end of the season will confirm their places - and right now the USA are on top of the World Series standings alongside New Zealand.

They've reached every single Cup final so far but haven't managed to end up as victors in any of them. However, last year they raised their game considerably in Vegas and will be eager to do the same this weekend from Pool B.

The wheels of Carlin Isles and the injured Perry Baker are known worldwide but we're picking out captain Madison Hughes as your one to watch.

The playmaker has accumulated 132 points so far this season, a tally only bettered by New Zealand's Andrew Knewstubb, and he'll be eager to make up for missing out on last year's triumph due to injury.

With his vision and distribution, Hughes makes the USA tick and his passion continually drives them to better themselves. This weekend's tournament should be a corker so make sure that you tune-in and enjoy all three days on Sky Sports Action and Mix.

Braydon Ennor - Crusaders

When it comes to our Super Rugby weekend there's a wealth of individuals to choose from but let's start with the Crusaders.

After the opening-round of the season, Braydon Ennor made our team of the week for his work in their midfield and this time around he'll be plying his trade on the right wing in the place of the injured Manasa Mataele.

Ennor has already showed his worth going forwards and on the back foot too and at just 21 years old he's one for the now, and for the future.

This weekend, he has big shoes to fill as Mataele defied gravity (and belief) last week to set-up a Richie Mo'unga try.

The Crusaders are out to achieve a 18th victory in succession and it will be up to the Reds to try and disrupt that impressive run of form. Find out how the match pans out live on Sky Sports Action on Saturday from 8.40am.

Leone Nakarawa - Racing 92

Our Top 14 action on Saturday will see Racing 92 hosting La Rochelle at the Paris La Défense Arena.

The Ciel et blanc have been a hot-topic of conversation lately with Dan Carter announcing his return to the club and a potential move being talked about for Manu Tuilagi.

Leone Nakarawa showing his incredible athletic skills

When it comes to dramatic offloads and an exceptional offloading game then Leone Nakarawa is the master and the king.

The Fijian has beaten 34 defenders already this Top 14 season and he's made no less than 25 offloads, only one other team member has come close to that - Finn Russell [21].

His work is always majestic and if selected La Rochelle will know that they'll have their hands full trying to contain him.

Quade Cooper - Rebels

Back to Super Rugby and Quade Cooper is always one to keep an eye on, especially with the way in which he announced his return to the competition in Round 1.

Cooper will again partner Will Genia in the half-backs as the Rebels line-up against the Highlanders and the fly-half will look to use his X-factor to ignite their attack.

The Rebels will be running out for their first home game of 2019

The Highlanders have made no secret about the need to shut down the playmaker's time and space so seeing how he handles this will be another strong indication of his form.

The Rebels are off the back of an early bye week and their aim will be to show that the added training time has paid dividends. The history books are against them though, they've played the Highlanders seven times in Super Rugby since 2011 and won just once.

From Friday to Sunday we've got nine live matches to bring you from Super Rugby and the Top 14 plus there's all three days of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas.

It all starts on Friday with a Super Rugby double-header - set your alarms for a 6.30am start on Sky Sports Action and once your working day is done, join us again at 10.50pm for the opening-day of the sevens from Las Vegas.

On Saturday there's another Super Rugby double bill to kick-start the day (again from 6.30am) before afternoon offerings from South Africa and an evening session from Argentina.

Also, keep an eye on Racing 92 and La Rochelle on Sky Sports Action from 1.40pm and the second-day from Las Vegas starts at 7.20pm.

Stade Français Paris and Toulouse will join you on Sunday afternoon before the sevens reaches its conclusion across the course of Sunday evening moving into the early hours of Monday morning.

