Team of the Week: Premiership, PRO14, Top 14 and Super Rugby standouts combine

Racing 92's Teddy Thomas was in flying form this week and takes one of our wing berths. Find out who makes it in alongside him below...

In the second Six Nations fallow week, domestic duties take centre stage as the best players from the Premiership, PRO14, Top 14 and Super Rugby combine for our XV...

Find out who makes our cut and have your say when it comes to the most influential player of the weekend with our vote below...

15. Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow Warriors)

On the occasion of his 150th club appearance, the 31-year-old Jackson was in fine form as the Warriors returned to the top of PRO14 Conference A.

Thanks for all the messages. Proud day running out for 150 for @GlasgowWarriors

Youngsters outstanding again tonight getting us back to top of the table. Some red wine will be going down tonight 🙌🏼 🍷🍷 — Ruaridh Jackson (@ruaridh_jackson) March 2, 2019

The Scot made 75 metres with ball in hand, 10 carries, beat two defenders, made two clean breaks and scored a try in Glasgow's 42-10 win over Zebre in Italy.

14. Teddy Thomas (Racing 92)

Racing plundered 50 points past La Rochelle in Paris on Saturday, and chief instigator among many of their attacks was wing Thomas.

1:12 France winger Teddy Thomas scored a fantastic hat-trick as his Racing 92 side beat La Rochelle 50-14 France winger Teddy Thomas scored a fantastic hat-trick as his Racing 92 side beat La Rochelle 50-14

The 25-year-old made some 101 metres in attack off eight carries - illustrating just how lethal he is with ball in hand. He also beat 10 defenders, made three clean breaks, oh and he notched a hat-trick too...

13. Nick Tompkins (Saracens)

Saracens had another comprehensive Premiership win this weekend as they beat Northampton 36-17 at Allianz Park - outside-centre Tompkins was once again in fantastic form.

The 24-year-old made 116 metres in attack - no one made more in the game - scored a try, made 13 carries and nine tackles, beat seven defenders and made three clean breaks.

12. Henry Chavancy (Racing 92)

Our second Racing player within the backline, Chavancy made the most carries of any player in victory over La Rochelle (14) and second most metres (72m) after Thomas.

The inside-centre beat five defenders, made four clean breaks (the most of anyone) and scored a try too.

11. Gerhard van den Heever (Sunwolves)

Fresh from his brace of tries in defeat against the Waratahs, former Munster wing van den Heever was on the scoresheet again on Saturday as the Sunwolves created history by winning away for the first time ever - beating the Chiefs in New Zealand 30-15.

The South African made 15 carries and 122 metres in attack - no one from either side made more on both counts. He also beat three defenders, made two clean breaks and scored a try.

10. Hayden Parker (Sunwolves)

The second Sunwolf into our XV this week, former Highlander Parker was superb off the kicking tee in victory over the Chiefs.

He was 100 per cent, notching three penalties and three conversions in the landmark success. The Kiwi and former New Zealand U20 international has been key to the Sunwolves' improved brand of rugby this year.

9. Will Genia (Rebels)

Genia may now be 31, but he is still more than a quality operator.

His service from the ruck and running game was at its premium in the Rebels' 24-19 victory over the Highlanders on Friday, as he made 50 metres with ball in hand, nine carries and produced slick service all night long.

1. Joe Moody (Crusaders)

A representative for the entire Crusaders pack after an 18th Super Rugby win on the trot, loosehead Moody was in his usual top form as they won at the Reds 22-12.

Just a consistently good performer, Moody contributed eight tackles and eight carries from prop, while he was part of a scrum with operated at 100 per cent and really hurt the Reds.

2. Schalk Brits (Bulls)

It's amazing to think Brits was retired completely from the game not so long ago. Based on his performance against the Lions on Saturday, it was definitely the right decision to make a return!

The 37-year-old played like someone easily a decade younger as the Bulls picked up a noteworthy 30-12 away win.

0:38 Schalk Brits rolled back the years with a strong performance as the Bulls beat the Lions 12-30 Schalk Brits rolled back the years with a strong performance as the Bulls beat the Lions 12-30

He made nine tackles, eight carries, one turnover, beat a defender and made a clean break. Crucially, he was 100 per cent on his throw, with all 12 efforts finding the target.

3. Davit Zirakashvili (Clermont Auvergne)

Clermont had a stonking 52-17 Top 14 victory over Grenoble this weekend, with 35-year-old tighthead Zirakashvili putting in an immense effort.

The prop belied his age to make 13 tackles - the third most of anyone from either side. He was also part of a scrum which won 10 of their 11 set-piece engagements.

4. Uwe Helu (Sunwolves)

The third member of the Sunwolves to make our team, second row Helu notched a try, produced a phenomenal five turnovers and carried strongly during his time on the park in the win over the Chiefs.

The Tongan-born Japan international also beat five defenders, made one clean break and claimed one of the Sunwolves' three lineouts. He's a seriously powerful operator.

5. Chris Vui (Bristol)

One of the standout results from the latest round of Premiership fixtures was Bristol's dramatic late 28-24 victory over Gloucester at Ashton Gate on Friday night.

Nobody made more tackles on the pitch than second row Vui, with the Samoan contributing a massive 25 efforts in defence. He also earned one crucial turnover.

6. Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)

Quins had a noteworthy Premiership success this weekend courtesy of their last-gasp 31-29 over Bath at the Rec, and while flanker Robshaw may not be currently involved with England, he really stood out at Premiership level.

The 32-year-old made 18 carries - the most of anyone from either side - and also managed 16 tackles in a display packed full of energy and work-rate. Robshaw also notched the game's first try, won a turnover and beat two defenders.

7. Dan Thomas (Bristol)

The second member of Bristol to make it into our pack, flanker Thomas was brilliant as the Bears saw off Gloucester on Friday.

The 25-year-old Welshman scored the opening try of the day after just two minutes and put in a huge 24 tackles - only Vui made more from either side. Like Vui, Thomas also earned one turnover.

8. Uzair Cassiem (Scarlets)

Much of the Scarlets' 10-6 victory over Munster on Saturday was built on defence - and a lot of it.

.@scarlets_rugby's star man ✨✨✨



Uzair Cassiem is presented with the man of the match award 🏅 by Lyndon Belt on behalf of Guinness#GUINNESSPRO14 #SCAvMUN pic.twitter.com/4fhL6WouVf — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) March 2, 2019

Springbok Cassiem has failed to really set Parc y Scarlets alight since moving there this season, but on the weekend he showed what he is capable of.

The 28-year-old put in an extraordinary 31 tackles as the Welsh region withstood relentless pressure. The fact that he also put his hand up for 15 carries - the most of any Scarlet - makes his performance all the more impressive.