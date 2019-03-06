Italy set to recall captain Sergio Parisse for England match after concussion

Sergio Parisse should return to action

Italy are set to recall their captain Sergio Parisse for their Six Nations match with England following concussion.

Parisse is set to return at Twickenham after missing the match with Ireland due to suffering a head injury playing for his club Stade Francais.

He followed the required head-injury protocols after a suspected concussion in his club's 23-14 defeat to Lyon in the French Top 14 competition on Saturday.

The 35-year-old broke the record for the most Six Nations appearances at the start of this year's competition when Italy lost 33-20 to Scotland in Edinburgh.

He has started each of the 67 Six Nations matches he has been involved in.

Parisse has 136 caps in total and made his Test debut back in 2002.