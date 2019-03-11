Team of the Week: Six Nations stars dominate selection

Team of the week

From the Six Nations to Super Rugby via the Premiership, there were plenty of fine performances across the globe. But who made it into our latest Team of the Week?

15. Will Jordan (Crusaders)

Will Jordan was outstanding for the Crusaders

An electrifying display from the youngster who helped the Crusaders demolish the Chiefs. He beat six defenders with his 14 carries and marshalled the back intelligently. There will be tougher tests for Jordan but he showed he is a star of the future.

14. Joe Cokanasiga (England)

Joe Cokanasiga toyed with the Italian defence throughout

Cokanasiga had plenty of competition for the No 14 jersey with Red Roses winger Jess breach and Crusaders Sevu Reece pushing him very close. The 21-year-old showed plenty of promise, though - not only with his power and pace, but his quick feet, agility and good hands certainly got the Twickenham fans excited - and for good reason.

13. Manu Tuilagi (England)

Manu Tuilagi was impressive for England against Italy

Jonathan Davies was excellent for Wales but Tuilagi just gets in ahead of him. Had the space to be at his devastating best and showed just how dangerous he is.

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

Hadleigh Parkes stuck his body on the line for Wales

A man-of-the-match performance from Parkes who helped keep Wales on track for the Grand Slam. Kept Wales on the front foot with some big carries and kept the Scotland defence on their toes with his running lines. Was a monster in defence as well.

11. Rieko Ioane (Blues)

Rieko Ioane scores for the Blues

The Blues needed this win against the Sunwolves and Ioane was at his finishing best as he became only the fourth player to score four tries for the Blues in a match.

10. Danny Cipriani (Gloucester)

Danny Cipriani of Gloucester Rugby celebrates scoring his sides fourth try

Handre Pollard was excellent for the Bulls as was Jonathan Sexton for Ireland, but Cipriani was outstanding as Gloucester hammered Quins. His kicking game was exceptional as was his passing game and management. A superb display from him.

9. Will Genia (Rebels)

Will Genia of the Rebels breaks free of a tackle

Helped the Rebels to come back from 19-3 down and beat the Brumbies 29-26 in their Super League clash on Friday.

1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

Cian Healy on the charge for Ireland

A big performance at the set-piece to put the France front-row under pressure. Was unlucky not to get a try after just knocking on trying to reach out and catch the french unawares. Some big cleanouts and worked hard at the breakdown too.

2. Jamie George (England)

Jamie George celebrates with team-mates after scoring England's first try against Italy

Opened the avalanche of tries and then set one up for Tuilagi with a fine pass. Waded in with 14 tackles as well.

3. Sarah Bern (England women)

4:31 Sarah Bern was the pick of the players for England as they defeated Italy in the Women's Six Nations Sarah Bern was the pick of the players for England as they defeated Italy in the Women's Six Nations

For the second week in a row Bern makes our team of the week as she produced all the goods against Italy. Rocky Clarke had plenty of plaudits for the youngster after the game, believing she has the potential to be the best player in the world.

4. James Ryan (Ireland)

James Ryan wins a ball for Ireland at the lineout

Brought the power game and did not take a backward step. Another outstanding performance from Ryan who just keeps going and going. Dominated every aspect of the game, from the lineout to the tackle area.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Wales' captain Alun Wyn Jones receives the winner's trophy from Princess Anne

A nod to Blues lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti and England's George Kruis but it was another sublime performance from the Wales skipper. Wales certainly needed their skipper in that second half and he did not disappoint as he claimed his 62nd Wales win.

6. Brad Shields (England)

Brad Shields on his way to the try line

Sarah Beckett gets a nod for her display but Shields had his best game in an England shirt. Did plenty of the unseen work at the breakdown and supported Tuilagi well to claim his first international try - scored his second as well after Kruis charged down another clearance kick. Topped the tackle count with 20 as well.

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

Hamish Watson on the charge for Scotland

Came on as a replacement and immediately showed what Scotland were missing. Gave them a real focus with some massive carries that almost turned the game for the Scots. There will be plenty of Welsh players nursing bruises after trying to stop the 'wrecking ball' as he beat ten defenders (by beat we mean knocked over!)

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

CJ Stander at his destructive best

Big Billy was good for England but that was some shift from Stander against France. Along with Ryan, he was there go-to man for carries with 18 and made 12 tackles as well.