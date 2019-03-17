England have no World Cup Plan B, says Alex Corbisiero

England have plenty to think about ahead of this autumn's World Cup, says Alex Corbisiero

England's inability to adapt could cost them the chance of success at this year's World Cup, according to Alex Corbisiero.

The former player's stark assessment comes after Eddie Jones' side imploded in the second-half of their final Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Despite their title chances being over before kick-off due to Wales' 25-7 win over Ireland, England raced into a 31-0 lead before half-time in their Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

However, the second 40 minutes saw Scotland take a 38-31 lead into added time - before a George Ford try and conversion spared their blushes for it to finish a draw.

Corbisiero believes the performance showed England still have plenty of work to do before autumn's World Cup in Japan.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Alex Corbisiero said: "Before that second-half I thought they were in a very good place.

"But they imploded in that second half and it showed a lot of weaknesses in their game.

"It's an inability to adapt to a Plan B is stuff they've got to address if they want to win a World Cup.

"You have to put seven consecutive performances together and right now England haven't showed that - but there's still time to fix it."

One player who Corbisiero believes won't be recalled to address some of the issues is Danny Cipriani though.

The fly-half has been in great form for Gloucester but Corbisiero believes it is Cipriani's personality that will hold him back from receiving a recall since last summer's South African tour.

"Based on merit he should have been in the squad and in Eddie Jones' plans," added Corbisiero.

"He offers such an attacking threat and an X-factor England could use in big games when they are chasing or need something special to happen.

"But I think he maybe doesn't gel with Eddie and key leaders in the team - it's probably his personality that is keeping him out of the squad and I don't see that changing."