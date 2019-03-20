Harlequins aim to set new attendance record in women's club rugby

1:28 Jess Breach, Rachael Burford and Shaunagh Brown are confident that Harlequins can set a new Tyrrells Premier 15s attendance record Jess Breach, Rachael Burford and Shaunagh Brown are confident that Harlequins can set a new Tyrrells Premier 15s attendance record

Abbie Scott expects the setting of a new Tyrrells Premier 15s attendance record at Harlequins on Saturday week to demonstrate that women's club rugby is flourishing.

Quins are aiming to eclipse the 4,500 crowd they drew against local rivals Richmond a year ago when they host Gloucester Hartpury in the final round of the domestic competition on March 30.

The match is being billed as 'The Game Changer' and Scott, the England lock who was an ever-present during the recent Grand Slam triumph, views title-chasing Quins' annual celebration of women's sport as a chance to show how far the sport has come.

Scott said: "What Quins are doing week-in, week-out is amazing, but we're pushing this game because we want to raise the bar again. We want to beat the record by quite a bit.

Harlequins are aiming to eclipse their record crowd of 4,500 for a women's match

"I've been playing Premiership rugby for eight years and the difference now compared to the start is huge.

"Before at games you might have had 200 people, now there are thousands. And they're not just friends and family, it has a fan base in its own right. So it's getting better.

"Even though there would be international players involved, it used to feel like grassroots. You were just on a pitch and there wouldn't necessarily be a stand.

"Now with the infrastructure and support that's around, you're playing in stadiums that are filling up. There's noise and excitement and as players we love to be a part of that. We thrive off it.

Abbie Scott believes women's rugby has already come a long way

"It will only get bigger and bigger now. You'll see more stadiums packed out, more big games and that will have a knock-on effect for participation in terms of girls who want to play at the highest level."

Scott started Saturday's 80-0 drubbing of Scotland that sealed the Red Roses' ninth Grand Slam and the 25-year-old insists England are benefiting from the Rugby Football Union's decision to award 28 full-time contracts.

"It was amazing to be part of the Six Nations. Since the contracts came out, we've bonded so much more. It's more like a club feel on international duty," she said.

"We're excited about where we can go because of the young age of the squad. We play San Diego, France, Canada, New Zealand and the USA in the summer and we want to test ourselves against the best."