England and Northampton hooker Dylan Hartley to return from knee injury in 'three to six' weeks

Dylan Hartley missed the Six Nations with a knee injury

England hooker Dylan Hartley is “in a really good space” and will return to action before the end of the season, according to Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd.

The 31-year-old has been out since December with a knee injury and missed England's entire Six Nations campaign, with Jamie George starting in his place.

But Northampton are pleased with how his recovery is progressing and Boyd is confident Hartley will be available in "three to six" weeks.

"Dylan has been to the specialist. It was really positive," Boyd said. "I'm not sure when, but I'm really optimistic Dylan will play some football before the end of the season.

"He might be three to six weeks, but he's in a really good space."

England's next game is against the Barbarians on June 2 at Twickenham.

The will play four World Cup warm-up games prior to flying out to Japan, with home and away fixtures against Wales at Twickenham on August 11 and the Principality Stadium on August 17, before hosting Ireland on August 24 and Italy on September 6.