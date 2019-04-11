Israel Folau's anti-LGBT posts have tarnished rugby, says former Wallaby Mark Gerrard

Israel Folau has faced criticism from former Australian players following his anti-LGBT posts on social media

Australia full-back Israel Folau's 'stupid' anti-LGBT posts on social media have tarnished rugby, according to former Wallaby Mark Gerrard.

Rugby Australia are set to terminate Folau's contract after the devout Christian posted a message on his Instagram account on Wednesday, which read: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves."

Folau. who was warned over his conduct when posting messages with a similar sentiment last year, also took to Twitter to criticise Tasmania's decision to become Australia's first state to make it legally optional to list gender on birth certificates.

Israel Folau's Instagram post

"Nobody really wants to hear it," said Gerrard, who made 24 appearances for Australia. "In this day and age, you've got to accept everyone for who they are and what they are.

"It's stupid. He's put himself in… it's not even an awkward situation, it's a vulnerable situation for him and if they do sack him he's letting the Waratahs down, he's letting Australian rugby down.

"It's frustrating to see somebody like that of that stature, especially in the game that I've always loved, to tarnish the game in the way that he has."

Wallabies legend Tim Horan says Rugby Australia could tear up Israel Folau's contract after his latest controversial social media posts

Rugby Australia confirmed on Wednesday they were investigating Folau's remarks but have since been unable to contact him. Folau's club side New South Wales Waratahs said in a joint statement with Rugby Australia they had decided to terminate his contract "in the absence of compelling mitigating factors".

Folau, who has won 73 caps, would have been a key part of Australia head coach Michael Cheika's World Cup plans this year.

Folau, who has won 73 caps for Australia, has thrown into doubt his participation in this year's World Cup in Japan

Last weekend, he broke the Super Rugby try-scoring record as he scored his 60th for the Waratahs in the competition, breaking the record of former New Zealand winger Doug Howlett.

The 30-year-old former rugby league international signed a new deal with Rugby Australia in February which was set to run until 2022.

Israel Folau's latest anti-LGBT social media messages bring rugby into disrepute, according to former Australia player Jeremy Paul

"He's an idiot and it's something I don't say very lightly," Gerrard continued.

"I'm pretty confident that the group will actually be stronger without him there. I don't want people in my team, if I was to coach, do not want people in my team like that.

"You just don't need to have that stigma and tarnish around the Wallabies. If he is in there, I can guarantee that will follow them because of that. If they can move on, they'll be better for it."