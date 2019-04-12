Israel Folau offered support by Billy Vunipola over anti-LGBT comments

Billy Vunipola 'liked' Israel Folau's controversial anti-LGBT comments

Billy Vunipola has refused to distance himself from anti-LGBT comments made by Israel Folau.

Folau, a devout Christian, posted a picture on social media on Wednesday which included the words: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves."

Vunipola 'liked' the post, and has now taken to Instagram himself to explain why he will not 'unlike' the picture and why he has sympathy for Folau's views.

The England and Saracens number eight said: "So this morning I got 3 phone calls from people telling me to 'unlike' the @izzyfolau post. This is my position on it.

Israel Folau may have played his last game for Australia and the Waratahs

"I don't HATE anyone neither do I think I'm perfect. There just comes a point when you insult what I grew up believing in that you just say enough is enough, what he's saying isn't that he doesn't like or love those people.

"He's saying how we live our lives needs to be closer to how God intended them to be. Man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no?

"I'm not perfect I'm at least everything on that list at least at one point in my life. It hurts to know that. But that's why I believe there's a God. To guide and protect us and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us."

Folau's comments have been widely condemned and Rugby Australia (RA) are planning to terminate his contract.

As well as the Instagram post, he took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticise Tasmania's decision to become the first Australian state to make it optional for parents to state the gender of their child on its birth certificate, saying: "The devil has blinded so many people to this world."

Folau also posted similar comments last year, for which he was not sanctioned by RA, although he did acknowledge he had caused "grief to some people".

Rugby Australia and his Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs said they were originally unable to contact Folau after his most recent comments, and that they were taking the decision to terminate his contract "in the absence of compelling mitigating factors".

Folau was set to be a key player for the Wallabies at the upcoming World Cup

They have since met with the 30-year-old, and issued a statement saying: "As the meeting was held in confidence between the player and his employers, Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will not comment on the discussions at the meeting.

"Following today's meeting the two organisations will update their respective boards on the matter to consider next steps. Our joint position regarding Israel Folau is unchanged."

Folau, who has 73 caps for the Wallabies, was almost certain to be Michael Cheika's starting full-back at the upcoming World Cup.

Last weekend, he broke the Super Rugby try-scoring record, racking up his 60th in the Waratahs' defeat to the Blues.