Worcester's Bryce Heem banned for four weeks for tip tackle on Sale's Paolo Odogwu

Bryce Heem has been suspended for four weeks

Worcester Warriors winger Bryce Heem will miss the rest of the season after receiving a four-week suspension for a tip tackle on Sale Sharks winger Paolo Odogwu.

Heem received a yellow card for the incident occurred during the second half of Worcester's 39-17 win on Sunday but was subsequently cited by match commissioner Will James.

Heem contested the charge at a hearing on Tuesday evening, but was found guilty and suspended for four weeks.

Warriors player Francois Hougaard gets to grips with Rohan Janse van Rensburg of Sale

Sale centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg was also cited for striking Heem's team-mate Francois Hougaard in the first half.

Van Rensburg was banned for a week after accepting the charge.

An England Rugby statement said: "Rohan Janse van Rensburg (Sale Sharks) and Bryce Heem (Worcester Warriors) have received a one-week and four-week suspension respectively, after appearing before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday night.

"Both players were cited following the match between Worcester Warriors and Sale Sharks on Saturday 13th April.

"The Sharks centre was alleged to have struck Francois Hougaard in the first half of the match contrary to Law 9.12, whilst Bryce Heem was cited for an alleged tip tackle on Paolo Odogwu in the second half of the match contrary to Law 9.18.

"Van Rensburg accepted the charge and was given a one-week suspension by the independent panel comprising of Matthew Weaver (chair), Mitchell Read and Guy Lovgreen. He is free to play again on 23 April 2019.

"Heem contested the charge, but was given a four-week suspension by the same panel. His return to play date is to be confirmed due to only three regular season games remaining."