Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast: Billy Vunipola's formal warning

James Gemmell and Will Greenwood look back on a thrilling round of Gallagher Premiership Rugby on the latest podcast.

Israel Folau requested on Wednesday a code of conduct hearing after he was issued with a breach notice by Rugby Australia over his anti-LGBT comments on social media.

We speak to retiring Wallaby and Harlequins forward James Horwill and get his thoughts on Folau's controversial posts.

Billy Vunipola during a Saracens training session this week

England have issued a formal warning to Billy Vunipola for defending Folau's anti-LGBT Instagram post, and Greenwood has his say on the matter after the Saracens back-rower's involvement.

Plus, we look forward to a thrilling Heineken Champions Cup weekend with the voice of Sky Sports Rugby, Miles Harrison as Saracens take on Munster and Leinster face Toulouse.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast and to subscribe!