Guinness PRO14 wrap: Dragons edge Scarlets as Benetton secure Final Series spot for first time

Benetton head coach Kieran Crowley has led his side into the play-offs for the first time

Benetton Rugby gained a place in the Guinness PRO14 Final Series for the first time on Saturday.

Look back at the encounters from a busy day of action and preview the late kick-offs...

Dragons 34-32 Scarlets

Matthew Screech scored the winning try two minutes from time as Scarlets' hopes of a European Champions Cup spot suffered a blow following defeat to Dragons at the Principality Stadium.

It did not look likely when Dragons trailed 17-6 at half-time but 21 unanswered points in the third quarter set up their best win of the season.

Screech scored two tries for them, Jack Dixon the other with Josh Lewis kicking two penalties and three conversions and Jason Tovey one.

Johnny McNicholl scored two tries for Scarlets, Ioan Nicholas, Gareth Davies and Jonathan Davies the others, with Leigh Halfpenny adding two conversions and a penalty.

Zebre 11-25 Benetton

Benetton Rugby created their new PRO14 history with a victory over rivals Zebre.

Magical Morisi 🚀



Luca Morisi of @BenettonRugby is presented with the man of the match award by Paolo Pedretti on behalf of Guinness #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/vDu0DB8qX5 — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 27, 2019

Luca Morisi and Toa Halafihi both scored first-half tries, while Sebastian Negri and Monty Ioane went over in the second period as Benetton extended their season with victory over their fellow Italians.

Zebre were restricted to two first-half penalties from Maicol Azzolini before Mattia Bellini scored a consolation try in the closing stages.

The victory secured Benetton a third-place finish in Conference B and they will play at Glasgow Warriors or Munster in a semi-final qualifier.

Cheetahs 61-25 Southern Kings

The Cheetahs ran in nine tries as they cruised to a convincing win in their final Guinness PRO14 game of the season.

Utility back Shaun Venter touched down twice in an all-South African affair in Bloemfontein, while Abongile Nonkontwana, Walt Steenkamp, Joseph Dweba, Louis Fouche, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Malcolm Jaer and Boan Venter all went over.

80' | Boan Venter scores on his @PRO14Official debut game and #CHE end of the #GuinnessPro14 season on a high note! 💥🏉 — Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) April 27, 2019

The Kings responded in the second period and closed the gap to 33-25 after half-time through two tries from Harlon Klaasen and Bjorn Basson's effort, but the Cheetahs finished the season on a high.

Neither side harboured hopes of reaching the PRO14's Final Series, while the Cheetahs maintained their record of having never lost to the Kings in the competition.

Cardiff Blues 23-26 Ospreys

Sam Davies' last-minute penalty gave Ospreys a Heineken Champions Cup play-off place at the expense of Cardiff Blues.

Gareth Anscombe's 18-point haul was not enough for the Blues to overcome their Welsh rivals, with Ospreys claiming a 26-23 win.

Anscombe, who leaves Blues for Ospreys next season, missed a straightforward kick shortly before Davies' decisive score, to finish with a try, three penalties and two conversions. Josh Turnbull scored Cardiff's other try.

Cory Allen and Nicky Smith scored tries for Ospreys with Davies converting both and adding four penalties.

Ulster 14-13 Leinster

Ulster's Marcus Rea scored on his senior debut to ensure his side gained the spoils at the Kingspan Stadium.

With both teams' places in the play-offs already secured, the two head coaches made sweeping changes, and Rea took his opportunity with both hands.

Nice welcome back into the changing rooms for the Rea brothers 🙌



Incredible performance from @MarcusRea13 - picking up the Man of the Match award on his debut! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5Oo7AHts4f — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 27, 2019

The home side kept their visitors scoreless in the second 40 minutes. The back-row forward's try arrived just after the hour-mark and would ultimately prove to be the difference between the duo.

Leinster had held a 13-7 lead at the interval. Jimmy O'Brien crossed first for Leo Cullen's outfit before Dave Shanahan responded. With the time in red, Fergus McFadden then handed his side what would turn out to be their final points of the match.

Elsewhere in Round 21

The two late kick-offs will feature Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh duelling in a big derby clash, while Munster will host Connacht at Thomond Park.

Fraser Brown will lead the Warriors captain as Dave Rennie makes just one change to his starting XV. The outfit know that a win will guarantee them top spot in Conference A and a home semi-final.

While Hamish Watson will make his 100th appearance for Edinburgh in the 1872 Cup showdown.

Munster make four changes to the team that ran-out against Saracens in last week's Champions Cup semi-final including Chris Cloete and Dan Goggin coming into the side.

For the visitors, Connacht Academy member Conor Dean is set to make his debut for the province at fly-half and will partner Kieran Marmion in the half-backs.