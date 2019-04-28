Guinness PRO14 Final Series line-up confirmed

The Guinness PRO14 Final will take place in Glasgow’s Celtic Park on May, 25

The line-ups for the Guinness PRO14 quarter-finals and semi-finals have been confirmed with Benetton Rugby's presence marking the first time that an Italian club has qualified for the knockout stages.

Kieran Crowley's outfit emerged out of Conference B in third position with 11 victories out of their 21 matches and their reward is a trip to Ireland to face Munster Rugby at Thomond Park on Saturday, May 4.

Munster completed their regular season with a victory over Connacht, who also have secured a quarter-final place, with Tadhg Beirne being awarded player of the match.

Connacht will travel to the Kingspan Stadium to face-off against Ulster Rugby in the other quarter-final and the winner of that match will meet Glasgow Warriors in the semi-finals.

The defending PRO14 champions Leinster Rugby await the victor of the clash between Munster and Crowley's Benetton.

Quarter-finals Saturday, May 4 Munster Rugby (A2) vs Benetton Rugby (B3) Ulster Rugby (B2) vs Connacht Rugby (A3)

Semi-finals Friday, May 17 Glasgow Warriors (A1) vs Winner of Ulster v Connacht Saturday, May 18 Leinster (B1) vs Winner of Munster v Benetton

Elsewhere, Ospreys and Scarlets will compete in the Champions Cup Play-Off and a provisional date has been identified and will be confirmed in due course by PRO14 Rugby.

PRO14 Rugby will need to take account of whether an additional eighth Champions Cup place might be available were Leinster to win the European tournament and all four Challenge Cup semi-finalists have already qualified through their domestic leagues.