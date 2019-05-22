Bristol Bears coach Pat Lam extends contract until 2023

Pat Lam moves into a new role as director of rugby

Pat Lam has signed a new four-year contract with Bristol and will move from head coach to the club's director of rugby.

The 50-year-old led Bristol to a ninth-place finish in this season's Premiership, having won promotion from the Championship in his debut campaign.

He will remain at Ashton Gate until 2023.

"I'm proud to commit my future to Bristol and it was an easy decision to make," said Lam, who joined the Bears from Connacht in 2017.

Bristol finished ninth in their first season back in the Premiership

"We've set out a plan to bring a Premiership trophy to Ashton Gate and we're at the start of that journey.

"It's been an incredible two years so far in the city. It's amazing what can be achieved when you have a clear vision and you approach challenges with strong belief and a positive mindset.

"We have absolute confidence that we will achieve our team goals as Steve [Lansdown], Jon [Lansdown] and Chris [Booy] continue to drive that vision.

"Although my title changes to director of rugby, my passion and enjoyment for hands-on coaching remains stronger than ever. I will be in a tracksuit on the field as long as I can still walk!

"We are striving for the Bristol Bears to be world class at everything we do, so it's my responsibility to ensure every department fulfils that expectation."

Bristol owner Stephen Lansdown added: "Pat Lam has reinvigorated this club and given us a clear purpose and direction for the future. He has created an environment and team spirit that the whole city has bought into.

"From the dynamic brand of rugby, to the huge self-belief he has created in the squad, Pat has made the rugby world take notice of what is happening at Ashton Gate.

"Equally as important, his focus on serving the local community and making a difference off the field has been inspirational.

"Myself, Chris Booy and the board are hungry to see Bristol competing at the very top of the domestic and European competition. Under Pat's leadership, that ambition can become a reality.

"We're excited about the journey ahead over the next four years."