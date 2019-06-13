Alan Solomons extends contract with Worcester Warriors until 2022

Alan Solomons has extended his contract at Sixways

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons has signed a two-year contract extension until the summer of 2022.

The South African joined the Warriors in 2017, initially as a consultant before being appointed as rugby director at Sixways.

He helped Worcester avoid relegation from the Premiership in his debut season, and led them a record-equalling nine Premierships wins and a place in the knockout stages of the Challenge and Premiership Cups in their most recent campaign.

Worcester finished 10th in this season's Premiership

"I am honoured to be afforded the privilege of being part of Warriors' continuing journey and look forward to working with [co-owners] Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham and all concerned to realise our vision for the club," said Solomons.

The 68-year-old has extensive coaching experience and previously worked with South Africa and a number of clubs including the Stormers, Ulster, Edinburgh, and Northampton.

Goldring added:"Jason and I both think Alan has done a great job of managing the team and rugby department since starting at Warriors.

"We both support his vision and plan to achieve a sustainable top-flight team with the Three Pears Warriors Academy at its core, supported by top-class talented and experienced players.

"We are delighted that Alan has signed his contract extension which ensures continuity and stability."