Sean Fitzpatrick hails New Zealand's Rugby's 'fantastic concession' to Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland will join the Chiefs as head coach from 2020

Sean Fitzpatrick is in no doubt the concession New Zealand Rugby has made to Warren Gatland following his appointment as Chiefs head coach will prove more than worth it.

It was announced last week Gatland will take over as head coach of the Hamilton-based franchise on a four-year contract from the 2020 Super Rugby season, with the caveat he will be allowed a one-year break to coach the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

But All Blacks great Fitzpatrick shares the view of fellow former New Zealand international Justin Marshall that while the country's governing body have made a big concession to the current Wales head coach, it was the right decision to make to have the 55-year-old involved in his homeland.

"Gats is phenomenal with what he's done on the coaching side as well as his playing career," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports.

"His CV is second to none, the knowledge he has is huge and to be able to bring that back to New Zealand, I think it's a fantastic concession they've made. He lives in New Zealand, he loves the Chiefs - he played for Waikato for his whole career.

"I also like when he goes away with the Lions - and he'll take some knowledge from New Zealand being with the All Blacks coaches in that inner sanctum - the knowledge he'll be able to bring back from a Lions series in South Africa, I think that is really key."

Steve Hansen will step down as New Zealand head coach after this year's World Cup

Gatland, who is highly-acclaimed in the Northern Hemisphere for the work he has done in charge of the Irish and Welsh national teams, along with the Lions, has long been talked about as a future New Zealand boss.

His deal with the Chiefs means it is unlikely he will now succeed Steve Hansen when he leaves his position as All Blacks head coach following this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

But Gatland still has time on his side and Fitzpatrick sees him having some sort of part to play working with whoever turns out to be Hansen's immediate successor.

"In four or five years' time, who knows?" Fitzpatrick said. "The Super Rugby coaches work with the All Blacks coaches developing that quality of rugby, so he'll be very much on the inside.

"With that CV and knowledge he has, whoever is the next All Blacks coach I'm sure he will be tapping into Warren Gatland, that's for sure."