Danny Cipriani left out of England Rugby World Cup camp

Danny Cipriani will not join England in Treviso for their pre-World Cup training camp

Danny Cipriani has been left out of England's 38-man squad for their pre Rugby World Cup training camp in Italy.

Cipriani was included among 35 players originally selected for Eddie Jones' training group but the Gloucester star will not travel to Treviso on Monday afternoon.

For last week's gathering in Bristol, Cipriani was one of three players separated from the main squad in order to undertake "specialised strength and conditioning work".

Cipriani's performances for Gloucester earned him the Premiership Player of the Season award

However, the other two, Bath duo Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson, were included in Jones' squad for 12 days of warm-weather preparation, designed to help England deal with the conditions during the World Cup in Japan.

Cipriani's only two England appearances under Jones came during last summer's tour of South Africa, but the 31-year-old was then left out for the autumn internationals and Six Nations following his arrest on Gloucester's pre-season tour.

An impressive domestic season for Gloucester, which earned Cipriani the Premier Player of the Season award, saw him recalled for England's training camp this month, but his chances of playing in a World Cup for the first time appear to have taken a major blow.

Eddie Jones will name his final World Cup squad on August 12

Cipriani was included in training camps ahead of the 2007 and 2015 editions of the tournament, but failed to make the final cut on both occasions.

Jones will name his final 31-man squad on August 12, a day after England face Wales in their first warm-up game for the tournament.

England begin their campaign against Tonga in Sapporo on September 22.

England's Rugby World Cup 2019 training squad

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson

Backs: Mike Brown, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Ruaridh McConnochie, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Spencer, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs