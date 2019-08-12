Taniela Tupou signs new four-year Australia and Queensland Reds deal

Taniela Tupou played in Australia's Bledisloe Cup victory over New Zealand

Taniela Tupou has signed a new four-year deal with Rugby Australia and the Queensland Reds to keep him under contract for 2023 World Cup.

Prop Tupou, who joined the Reds out of high school and played his first Test for the Wallabies at the age of 21, has since played 14 Tests for his country, scoring two tries.

The 23-year-old Tupou, nicknamed the "Tongan Thor," said the foundations had been laid in Australia for his international career.

4:23 The Wallabies returned to Perth on Saturday to record a 47-26 victory over New Zealand The Wallabies returned to Perth on Saturday to record a 47-26 victory over New Zealand

"Queensland and Australia offered me the first opportunity out of school and I feel I have more to do to repay that faith," he said.

"I only started playing consistently in the last two or three years, so I think there's still more for me to offer in Australia for the Reds and Wallabies."

Tupou came off the bench in Australia's 47-26 Bledisloe Cup victory over New Zealand on Saturday but South Africa's 46-13 win away to Argentina the following day ensured the Springboks won the Rugby Championship.