George North says Wales not panicking after England defeat

George North scored in Wales' defeat at Twickenham on Sunday

George North insists Wales are not panicking in the aftermath of their 33-19 loss to England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Warren Gatland's side's opening World Cup warm-up match saw Wales suffer their first defeat in 18 months and brought an end to their 14-Test winning run.

England's win also dashed Wales' hopes of succeeding New Zealand as the No 1-ranked side in the world, but North is not flustered.

5:02 England kicked off their World Cup warm-ups with a convincing win over Wales at Twickenham. The two sides will do battle again next weekend in Cardiff England kicked off their World Cup warm-ups with a convincing win over Wales at Twickenham. The two sides will do battle again next weekend in Cardiff

He said: "We were a bit rusty and I reckon we left four tries out there. But we are not panicking. It is what it is. We have to address that and we have a week to get it right for the next Test and we go again.

"You never like losing games, but it has put us in a good place to mentally focus and work out where we need to go.

"This is what these games are for. This is what the opportunity is to allow us to play these big games, turn that around and play the weekend after to simulate what is coming up.

"We are still fighting for positions in the squad and every second counts in these weeks and games. This is the pointed end of the stick now, when the games come thick and fast."

1:06 Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones reflects on the 33-19 defeat to England in the first of the summer's internationals Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones reflects on the 33-19 defeat to England in the first of the summer's internationals

Wales will have the chance to avenge their defeat when they host England on Saturday, and North will be hoping to add to his 37 Wales tries.

"You always want more," he said. "In the first half we got caught slowly as a squad. In the second half we defended a lot better and got a bit more shape.

"But that last little pass went astray and we showed our rustiness and left a few tries out there. We needed to close it out.

"But we are not hugely worried about it. It is disappointing, but we have a good foundation for next weekend and the games coming up."