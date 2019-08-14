Ireland fly-half Joey Carberry sidelined for between 'four to six weeks' with ankle injury

Joey Carbery has emerged as Johnny Sexton's understudy at fly-half

Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery is set to be available for selection for the start of the Rugby World Cup after the IFRU confirmed that his ankle injury will keep out him of action for "four to six weeks".

Carbery suffered an ankle sprain in Ireland's warm-up win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The World Cup begins with hosts Japan against Russia on Friday, September 20, with Ireland due to begin their campaign against Scotland in Pool A two days later - just under six weeks away.

"Joey Carbery will rehab his ankle injury with the national squad and is expected to be available for selection in 4-6 weeks," the IRFU said in a statement.

The timeframe is expected to sideline the 23-year-old for Ireland's remaining warm-up fixtures against England at Twickenham on Saturday, August 24 and Wales, both home and away.

Meanwhile, head coach Joe Schmidt has trimmed his squad down from 43 players to 40 with Finlay Bealham, John Cooney and Mike Haley all returning to their home provinces.

The squad will now hold a warm weather training camp in Portugal.