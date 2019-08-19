QUIZ: Pre-Rugby World Cup Summer Tests top performers

Wales moved to number one in the world rankings with victory over England. Have a go at our Quiz to see where the weekend's games were decided...

With the start of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan now almost exactly a month away, which nations are shaping up well after the latest round of pre-tournament Tests?

Saturday saw New Zealand spank Australia 36-0, South Africa overcome Argentina 24-18, Wales move to number one in the world with a 13-6 win against England and France destroy Scotland 32-3.

But where were the games won and lost last weekend? Which players do you think topped the charts in terms of tackles made, defenders beaten and carries? Test your knowledge and find out who excelled by taking our quiz below!

