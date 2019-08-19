Grant Gilchrist keen for Scotland to right wrongs in France rematch

The side have a chance to turn things around on Saturday afternoon

Grant Gilchrist admits he would love to go out and “right some wrongs” when Scotland host France this weekend at Murrayfield.

The Edinburgh lock was part of the Dark Blues line-up humiliated on the Riviera by Les Bleus' crushing five-try victory.

The 32-3 drubbing was a disastrous start to the Scots' World Cup preparations and comes less than a month before they jet out to Japan.

Head coach Townsend, who names his final 31-man squad on September 3, has already announced there will be changes made to his XV when France make the return trip to Edinburgh on Saturday as he runs the rule over his next batch of contenders.

Scotland have three more warm-up matches before the World Cup

But Gilchrist hopes he will be given a second chance against Jacques Brunel's side at Murrayfield.

"I can only speak for myself but I would love to go out and right some wrongs," Gilchrist said.

"The chances are we'll make a lot of changes but I'd be desperate to get back out there and I know the 23 guys who played on Saturday night will feel exactly the same.

We let ourselves down and want desperately to have an opportunity to put that right. We represent a big group. The guys who played in Nice felt we let down the wider squad Grant Gilchrist

"The 23 who play next week will be desperate to put that right. I fully believe we can do it. We've shown we can do it in the past. We just need to learn these lessons and turn it around."

Townsend has already cut four players from a 44-man pre-tournament training squad and another nine will be let go in between the final two warm-up clashes against Georgia.

Gilchrist is keeping his fingers crossed that Townsend will not write off some hopefuls on the back of what he saw at the Allianz Riviera alone.

Scotland were 20-3 down at the interval in Nice

"Gregor definitely will be making decisions that will count against some people," he added.

"But he has been looking at us for the last six weeks. I think it's fair to say that he won't judge us on one performance. He'll judge us over the whole piece."

Gregor Townsend has selection decisions to ponder on this week

Townsend boldly claimed before Saturday's mauling that his players have never been fitter. Yet there were worrying signs as the French looked quicker, slicker and stronger over the course of 80 morale-sapping minutes.

Gilchrist admits Scotland must sharpen up their decision-making as well as their energy levels.

"I feel we are all trying desperately to make things work out there. I don't think it was a lack of effort," Gilchrist said.

"It was poor execution and these things spiral. They look a lot worse than they are.

"They come from pretty simple errors and we'll be able to trace it back to a point where we can fix them.

"I don't doubt the effort of any of the boys but it's about working smart and I don't think we necessarily did that when we went behind. We started to unravel.

"We need to understand that the game of rugby is a lot more than just trying harder. You need to be smart and tactically get hold of the game, which is something we struggled to do."