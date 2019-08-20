John Afoa extends Bristol Bears contract to 2021

John Afoa joined Bristol from Goucester at the beginning of last season

Bristol prop John Afoa has extended his stay with the Gallagher Premiership club for a further season.

Bristol announced on Tuesday that 35-year-old Afoa had committed to them until 2021.

A World Cup winner with New Zealand in 2011, Afoa joined Bristol from their west country rivals Gloucester last year, and was named in the Premiership team of the season at the end of his maiden campaign.

"It was a fantastic first season for Bristol and an easy decision to extend for another year," Afoa said. "I've been in a lot of different team environments, but the culture and togetherness that Pat Lam has instilled here is right up there with the best."

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam was delighted to secure the multi-faceted services of Afoa.

"He is a genuinely world-class performer, a shining example to our younger players and a leader in the camp," said Lam.

"John is one of the best scrummagers in the Premiership, and he's a major attacking threat for us, too. It's a significant asset for us to have him in our armoury."