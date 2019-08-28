Owen Franks misses out on New Zealand World Cup squad

All Blacks prop Owen Franks will join Northampton Saints for the 2019/20 season

Northampton Saints prop Owen Franks has not been selected in the New Zealand squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Franks, 31, has played 108 Tests for his country and represented the All Blacks at two World Cups but will not play in his third because of a recent drop in form in his final season for the Canterbury Crusaders.

The tighthead is replaced in the front row by 24-year-old Atu Moli of the Waikato Chiefs.

"Owen has been one of the great All Blacks", said head coach Steve Hansen.

"We believe that the game requires us to have big, mobile No 1s and No 3, and in this case we think the other guys we have named are more [mobile] and we had to make a tough decision."

Steve Hansen says this World Cup will be the most fiercely-contested yet

Powerful centre Ngani Laumape, 26, and experienced back-rower Liam Squire, 28, also missed out on spots on the plane.

Coach Steve Hansen preferred four centres ahead of Laumape - Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Jack Goodhue and Ryan Crotty - with the latter three picked despite recent injuries.

Squire was not picked after injuries kept him out of Test rugby this year, with Hansen instead selecting one-cap flanker Luke Jacobson.

Brodie Retallick will not be fit to play in New Zealand's pool matches after dislocating his shoulder

A dislocated shoulder suffered in New Zealand's Rugby Championship draw with South Africa means lock Brodie Retallick, 28, will not play in pool matches in Japan but is expected to be passed fit for the knockout stages.

Richie Mo'unga has been named as the All Blacks' starting fly-half, where the 25-year-old will continue his combination from the previous three Tests with full-back Beauden Barrett.

Hansen has also named three non-specialist fly-halves in centres Ryan Crotty and Jordie Barrett and half-back TJ Perenara.

Back-rower Kieran Read, 33, will lead the squad to his first World Cup as captain, with longstanding utility back Ben Smith, 33, picked as his deputy.

New Zealand's tournament begins against South Africa in Yokahama on September 21.

New Zealand Squad

Forwards: Kieran Read (c), Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Matt Todd, Luke Jacobson, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Joe Moody, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Atu Moli, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman

Backs: Ben Smith, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber