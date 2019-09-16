Will Greenwood's podcast: Jamie Carragher asks 'Is Warren Gatland Wales' Jose Mourinho?'

The Monday Night Football pair join Will Greenwood on this week's Rugby World Cup episode

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville link up with our team on this week's Will Greenwood Rugby podcast to share their Rugby World Cup predictions and Carragher likens Warren Gatland to Jose Mourinho.

The Monday Night Football duo start by flying through their predictions for the outcomes of every Rugby World Cup pool and sight their pool winners and runners-up.

The predictions continue thick and fast through the quarter-finals and onto potential semi-finals, landing at Ireland taking on New Zealand and England meeting arch-rivals Wales.

Carragher throws his support behind Wales due to the influence of one man in particular.

"It's Gatland you see. He's a top coach, the Lions coach," notes Carragher, who then ponders on a potential New Zealand versus Wales final.

"New Zealand-Wales [in the final], I'll go with that! I think that New Zealand would just do them.

"To be fair, the Lions didn't lose, did they? To New Zealand. [Gatland] got a draw over there."

Warren Gatland's experience with the Lions counts for plenty

With Greenwood being decidedly impressed with both Carragher's and Neville's rugby nous, the former England international turned the tables onto a more familiar subject - football managers. The question is, which one would Gatland be like?

"He's stubborn isn't he? With Warren Ball... is he Big Sam?!" Carragher pondered with a chuckle and a smile.

"You know what, I'd say Jose Mourinho. He gets results."

After quickly running the rule over Manchester City and West Ham - the beloved teams of Greenwood and Rupert Cox - attentions turn back to the Rugby World Cup.

Our pair reflect on 'Wales' Mourinho' plus they share their own in-depth thoughts throughout the podcast, when it comes to the key tournament talking points.

Away from Japan, they share their full support for Gareth Thomas after the Welsh rugby legend was forced to reveal his HIV diagnosis at the weekend and talk about what his disclosure can do for perceptions.

Finally, Ulster back Will Addison joins on the phone to discuss his World Cup thoughts and he enlightens us on his recent conversations with Joe Schmidt.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast and to subscribe!