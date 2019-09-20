Rob Howley betting allegations puts Italy coaching role at risk

Rob Howley was sent home from Wales' World Cup camp

The Italian rugby federation is monitoring the betting allegations surrounding Rob Howley, who has been linked with a future role as their head coach, according to Sky sources in Italy.

Wales assistant coach Howley was sent home from their World Cup squad in Japan for an alleged breach of World Rugby's betting regulations, which are now being investigated by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Conor O'Shea will lead Italy during the tournament but Howley has been linked with the job once the Irishman moves on. His contract expires at the end of May 2020.

If Howley faces a suspension or other sanctions, it is unlikely Italy will appoint him as the new head coach, with South African Franco Smith likely to take the position instead.

The 48-year-old former Wales captain has been part of Warren Gatland's coaching team since 2008.

Howley enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning 59 caps for Wales and captaining his country on 22 occasions, while also helping Wasps to be crowned European champions in 2004.

He also played for the British and Irish Lions in 1997 and 2001, and was part of the Lions coaching staff on their last three tours.

Howley had been due to leave his Wales coaching role after the World Cup, along with Gatland and fellow assistants Shaun Edwards and Robin McBryde.