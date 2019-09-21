France’s Wesley Fofana out of World Cup with thigh injury

Wesley Fofana has made 48 appearances for France during his career

France Rugby Union have confirmed Wesley Fofana is out of the World Cup after failing to recover from a thigh injury.

The 31-year-old, who had already confirmed he would retire from international rugby after the tournament, will be replaced by uncapped Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Fofana missed France's narrow 23-21 win over Argentina and made the last of his 48 appearances in the victory over Italy in August where he picked up the injury.

Barassi will join up with the squad in Kumamoto this week, ahead of the Pool C game against USA on October 2, before going on to face Tonga and England.