New Zealand make seven changes for Wales Rugby World Cup Bronze medal match

Ben Smith comes in as one of seven changes to the All Blacks starting XV

Steve Hansen has made seven changes to his New Zealand side which lost 19-7 to England in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals ahead of facing Wales in the Bronze medal match in Tokyo on Friday.

Hooker Codie Taylor, second-row Sam Whitelock, back-row Ardie Savea, centre Jack Goodhue and wings George Bridge and Sevu Reece all drop out of the starting XV and 23-man squad. Centre Anton Lienert-Brown drops to the bench.

Dane Coles comes in at hooker, while Shannon Frizell starts on the blindside - Scott Barrett moving to second row - Sam Cane on the openside, Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty come in at 12 and 13 respectively, while Rieko Ioane starts on the left wing and Ben Smith on the opposite side.

Among the replacements, Liam Coltman provides hooker cover, Atu Moli replaces Ofa Tuungafasi in the squad as the loosehead replacement, Matt Todd comes in as back-row cover while Brad Weber replaces scrum-half TJ Perenara in the 21 shirt.

Experienced trio Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith remain in the starting XV, and between them have faced Wales 22 times without defeat: Read (10), Barrett (6), Smith (6).

The Test will be skipper Read's final one in an All Black jersey and the 52nd occasion he leads the side as captain, overtaking former skipper Sean Fitzpatrick into second place in the record books, but still behind Richie McCaw - who captained New Zealand 110 times.

Facing Wales will also be coach Hansen's last in charge, an eight-year reign during which the All Blacks won the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the Rugby Championship on six occasions.

During 106-Test matches as head coach, Hansen oversaw 92 victories, four draws and 10 defeats - establishing a better head-to-head record with every nation in the world, bar the British & Irish Lions in 2017 (W1, D1, L1).

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Dane Coles, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Kieran Read (c)

Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Matt Todd, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Jordie Barrett.