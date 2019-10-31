England and Eddie Jones nominated for World Rugby Coach and Team of the Year Awards

Eddie Jones will aim to lead England to their second World Cup success

Eddie Jones and England have been nominated for the World Rugby Coach and Team of the Year Awards ahead of the World Cup final against South Africa.

All four countries and their coaches that reached the semi-finals in Japan have made the shortlist, along with hosts Japan who reached the quarter-finals for the first time under the guidance of Jamie Joseph.

England defeated two-time defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals to reach a first final for 12 years as they became only the second team to beat both the All Blacks and Australia in the same tournament.

Jones' side will face South Africa in Saturday's showpiece as the Springboks, who have enjoyed a resurgence under outgoing head coach Rassie Erasmus, backed up their quarter-final win over hosts Japan with victory against Wales.

Rassie Erasmus will step down as South Africa coach after the World Cup final

The Rugby Championship winners will create World Cup history by becoming the first team to win the competition after losing a match, against New Zealand in their Pool B opener, if they emulate their 2007 final win against England.

New Zealand, who have won the Team of the Year Award in seven of the past eight years, saw their reign as World Cup champions ended after a record-breaking winning run of 18 matches.

Wales suffered a second World Cup semi-final defeat in eight years as Gatland was unable to lead them to a first final, after his last year in charge began with the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Wales briefly topped the World Rugby rankings for the first time under Warren Gatland

Both Gatland and All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen will bow out from their roles as head coaches after the third-place play-off match on Friday in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Japan have been rewarded for their historic campaign as they built on their performances four years ago, while Joseph increased his standing as a coach after also leading Japan to a third World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup title.

Jamie Joseph and hosts Japan earned plaudits for their expansive style of rugby

Former international players Maggie Alphonsi, Brian O'Driscoll and Agustín Pichot, alongside former coaches Nick Mallett and Clive Woodward, who was named World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2003 after guiding England to victory, selected the shortlists.

There are 12 categories of awards, including the World Rugby Men's and Women's 15s Player of the Year, World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, World Rugby Men's and Women's Sevens Player of the Year and Award for Character.

The winners will be announced at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo on November 3.