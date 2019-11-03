Pieter-Steph du Toit and Emily Scarratt win World Rugby's Player of the Year awards

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Emily Scarratt at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo on Sunday

South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit has been named World Rugby's Player of the Year as the World Cup champions sealed a trio of honours at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo.

Du Toit becomes the third South African to win the award after Schalk Burger in 2004 and Bryan Habana in 2007, when the Springboks won the second of their three World Cup crowns.

The 27-year-old beat off competition from fellow Springbok Cheslin Kolbe, England's Tom Curry, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, All Blacks back row Ardie Savea and Joe Taufete'e of the USA.

Rassie Erasmus, who will step down as South Africa's head coach to return to his role as the country's director of rugby, was recognised for masterminding their World Cup triumph with coach of the year.

Erasmus, who also led them to a first Rugby Championship win since 2009, only lost one match in charge of the Springboks in 2019 - their pool-stage defeat against New Zealand.

Rassie Erasmus promoted Siya Kolisi to the South Africa captaincy in June 2018 - the first black Springboks skipper in their 128-year history

England's Eddie Jones, Wales boss Warren Gatland, Japan head coach Jamie Joseph and New Zealand's Steve Hansen were also nominated in the category.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, the country's first-ever black captain, accepted the team-of-the-year award on behalf of the World Cup champions.

0:25 South Africa's Siya Kolisi and Faf de Klerk reflect on their 32-12 World Cup final win over England at the World Rugby Awards. South Africa's Siya Kolisi and Faf de Klerk reflect on their 32-12 World Cup final win over England at the World Rugby Awards.

Scarratt celebrates world recognition

Meanwhile, England centre Emily Scarratt was named women's player of the year as she saw off the challenge of England colleagues Sarah Bern and Katy Daley-McLean, while France's Pauline Bourdon and New Zealand's Kendra Cocksedge were also nominated.

Previous English winners of the award include Sarah Hunter, Maggie Alphonsi and Shelley Rae.

Emily Scarratt helped England Women to a Grand Slam in 2019

"It's mad," Scarratt said. "At the start of the season, I was still playing sevens, so I have come back to 15s and got my teeth back into it.

"There are some massively exciting times ahead, a big two years. There is lots of rugby to play, and we want to use the next two years as best we can.

"We want to go to New Zealand [for the World Cup] in 2021 and come away with a gold medal."

England wing Joe Cokanasiga missed out on the breakthrough player title as the Bath player lost out to France international Romain Ntamack, with Herschel Jantjies of South Africa the other nominee.

Joe Cokanasiga scored two tries for England against USA in the Rugby World Cup

England's Wayne Barnes, who officiated the third-place play-off between New Zealand and Wales, won the referee category ahead of his retirement.

Former Ireland No 8 Jamie Heaslip, who won 95 caps for his country and retired last year, received the International Rugby Players' special merit award.

Try of the year went to New Zealand scrum-half TJ Perenara following a stunning score in the World Cup pool game against Namibia.

Fiji's Jerry Tuwai won the World Rugby Sevens player while New Zealand sevens forward Ruby Tui won the women's category.