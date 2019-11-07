Emily Scarratt named England vice captain for France clash

Emily Scarratt has been named vice captain for England's clash against France

Newly crowned World Rugby Player of the Year Emily Scarratt has been named vice captain for England's clash against France, live on Sky Sports.

The news comes as head coach Simon Middleton announces his England Women team to play France this weekend, with Sarah Hunter set to lead the side.

"We've decided to name Emily Scarratt as vice-captain for this game and moving forwards," Middleton said.

"We're really looking forward to Saturday's match and what we know will be a tough test but a challenge we'll relish."

Wasps FC Ladies' Abby Dow, who was on the scoresheet in England's last visit to France in the 2018 Six Nations, takes her place on the wing.

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna,14 Abby Dow,13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Zoe Harrison, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Leanne Riley, 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr,17 Ellena Perry, 18 Shaunagh Brown,19 Poppy Cleall, 20 Vicky Fleetwood, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Emily Scott, 23 Lydia Thompson