South Africa's Francois Louw retires from international rugby

Francois Louw played in South Africa's World Cup win over England this month

South Africa back-row forward Francois Louw has become the second member of their World Cup-winning side to call time on his international career.

The 34-year-old follows prop Tendai Mtawarira in calling time on his Springbok career in the wake of their 32-12 victory over England in Japan earlier this month.

Louw, who came off the bench to replace captain Siya Kolisi in the final, said: "I couldn't have asked for a more fulfilling career with the Springboks and I bow out with a full heart.

"I've had an amazing journey in international rugby. I've made friends for life in the game and created incredible memories with great people."

Louw made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to win 76 caps for South Africa.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said: "Flo was a real warrior of the back row. He was always ready to go where the fire was hottest and was the kind of tough-minded character that you'd always want beside you.

"He has been a tremendous servant of South African rugby and we're losing a lot with his retirement, not just in how he played, but in the calmness, insight and character that he brought to the group.